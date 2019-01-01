Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vinci Partners Inv
Vinci Partners Inv Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ: VINP) was reported by Itau BBA on May 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting VINP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 66.51% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ: VINP) was provided by Itau BBA, and Vinci Partners Inv initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vinci Partners Inv, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vinci Partners Inv was filed on May 21, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 21, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vinci Partners Inv (VINP) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $18.00. The current price Vinci Partners Inv (VINP) is trading at is $10.81, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.