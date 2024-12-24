Limoneira And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.
Shares of Limoneira Company LMNR fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.
Limoneira posted an adjusted net loss of $1.6 million, or 9 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of $2.6 million, or 15 cents per share. Its total net revenue rose to $43.9 million from $41.4 million in the year-ago quarter.
Limoneira shares fell 2.6% to $26.12 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Tutor Perini Corporation TPC dipped 12.1% to $22.01 in pre-market trading.
- Astria Therapeutics, Inc. ATXS fell 11.8% to $8.40 in pre-market trading.
- Jiayin Group Inc. JFIN shares fell 7.5% to $5.95 in pre-market trading. Jiayin Group, last week, announced the purchase of commercial property located in Shanghai, China for total cash consideration of RMB1.35 billion.
- AngioDynamics, Inc ANGO dipped 7.3% to $8.21 in pre-market trading. AngioDynamics will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year before the opening bell on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC fell 5.2% to $20.51 in pre-market trading.
- ADS-TEC Energy PLC ADSE shares fell 3% to $13.70 in pre-market trading.
- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. VINP fell 2.9% to $9.57 in pre-market trading.
- Couchbase, Inc. BASE declined 2.4% to $14.91 in pre-market trading.
- Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR declined 2.3% to $15.60 in pre-market trading.
- Valhi, Inc. VHI fell 2% to $21.30 in pre-market trading.
