Limoneira And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Limoneira Company LMNR fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.

Limoneira posted an adjusted net loss of $1.6 million, or 9 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of $2.6 million, or 15 cents per share. Its total net revenue rose to $43.9 million from $41.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Limoneira shares fell 2.6% to $26.12 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

shares fell 7.5% to $5.95 in pre-market trading. Jiayin Group, last week, announced the purchase of commercial property located in Shanghai, China for total cash consideration of RMB1.35 billion. AngioDynamics, Inc ANGO dipped 7.3% to $8.21 in pre-market trading. AngioDynamics will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year before the opening bell on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.

