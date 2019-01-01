Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Vinci Partners Inv missed estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was down $1.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.96% increase in the share price the next day.
Vinci Partners Inv (VINP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.12, which missed the estimate of $0.26.
The Actual Revenue was $19.4M, which missed the estimate of $26.4M.
