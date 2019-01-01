ñol

Vinci Partners Inv
(NASDAQ:VINP)
11.45
0.29[2.60%]
At close: May 27
11.45
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low11.28 - 11.92
52 Week High/Low9.65 - 16
Open / Close11.3 / 11.45
Float / Outstanding28.5M / 56.2M
Vol / Avg.46.1K / 50.6K
Mkt Cap643M
P/E15.1
50d Avg. Price12.5
Div / Yield0.83/7.25%
Payout Ratio93.08
EPS0.8
Total Float28.5M

Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Vinci Partners Inv reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.200

Quarterly Revenue

$18M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$94.1M

Earnings Recap

Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vinci Partners Inv missed estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was down $1.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.96% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Vinci Partners Inv using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Vinci Partners Inv Questions & Answers

Q
When is Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP) reporting earnings?
A

Vinci Partners Inv (VINP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.12, which missed the estimate of $0.26.

Q
What were Vinci Partners Inv’s (NASDAQ:VINP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $19.4M, which missed the estimate of $26.4M.

