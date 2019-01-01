Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vinci Partners Inv missed estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was down $1.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.96% increase in the share price the next day.

