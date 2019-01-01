QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.09 - 8.35
Vol / Avg.
9.6K/178.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.61 - 13.48
Mkt Cap
512.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.18
P/E
128.62
EPS
0.05
Shares
61.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages

Earnings

Q3 2022
EPS
2022-05-15
REV
Q2 2022
EPS0.1800.170 -0.0100
REV80.790M83.611M2.821M

Analyst Ratings

Vintage Wine Estates Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ: VWE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vintage Wine Estates's (VWE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ: VWE) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on September 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting VWE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 68.66% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)?

A

The stock price for Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ: VWE) is $8.3006 last updated Today at 4:11:43 PM.

Q

Does Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vintage Wine Estates.

Q

When is Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) reporting earnings?

A

Vintage Wine Estates’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vintage Wine Estates.

Q

What sector and industry does Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) operate in?

A

Vintage Wine Estates is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.