QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.3K
Div / Yield
0.12/4.80%
52 Wk
2.6 - 3.1
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
85.49
Open
-
P/E
19.99
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vector Ltd is a New Zealand infrastructure company. The company's operating segment includes Regulated Networks; Gas Trading and Metering. It generates maximum revenue from the Regulated Networks segment. The regulated Networks segment includes Auckland electricity and gas distribution services. Gas Trading includes Natural gas and LPG sales, storage, and transportation. The Metering segment includes Metering services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vector Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vector (VETTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vector (OTCPK: VETTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vector's (VETTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vector.

Q

What is the target price for Vector (VETTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vector

Q

Current Stock Price for Vector (VETTF)?

A

The stock price for Vector (OTCPK: VETTF) is $2.6 last updated Tue Jan 11 2022 16:12:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vector (VETTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vector.

Q

When is Vector (OTCPK:VETTF) reporting earnings?

A

Vector does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vector (VETTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vector.

Q

What sector and industry does Vector (VETTF) operate in?

A

Vector is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.