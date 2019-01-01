Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$5.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$5.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Twin Vee PowerCats using advanced sorting and filters.
Twin Vee PowerCats Questions & Answers
When is Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) reporting earnings?
Twin Vee PowerCats (VEEE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.01, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Twin Vee PowerCats’s (NASDAQ:VEEE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
