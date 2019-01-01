Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.380
Quarterly Revenue
$156.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$156.4M
Earnings History
Veeco Instruments Questions & Answers
When is Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) reporting earnings?
Veeco Instruments (VECO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.04.
What were Veeco Instruments’s (NASDAQ:VECO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $115.1M, which beat the estimate of $101M.
