What's Going On With Vaccinex Stock Wednesday?

Vaccinex, Inc. VCNX shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company announced $6.2 million in proceeds from the exercise of warrants as well as the issuance of new warrants for common stock.

What To Know: The company announced the immediate exercise of outstanding warrants to purchase 1,067,492 shares for $5.36 per share. As a result, the company will issued 827,483 shares and the pre-funding of 240,009 shares.

Also, Exercising warrant holders will receive new warrants to purchase shares for an additional $0.125 per new warrant.

How To Buy Vaccinex Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Vaccinex VCNX's case, it is in the Health Care sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Related Link: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Pump 5%: Here’s What Wednesday’s Fed Rate Cut Decision Could Mean For Crypto

VCNX Price Action: At the time of publication, Vaccinex stock is trading 14.2% lower at $5.15, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Pexels/ Tima Miroshnichenko