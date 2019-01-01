Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vericel missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $1.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vericel's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.14 -0.03 -0.08 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.09 -0.11 -0.08 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 48.98M 38.07M 36.67M 32.05M Revenue Actual 47.59M 34.51M 39.52M 34.57M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.