Valaris (NYSE:VAL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Valaris
Valaris Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Valaris (NYSE: VAL) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $72.00 expecting VAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.40% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Valaris (NYSE: VAL) was provided by Evercore ISI Group, and Valaris initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Valaris, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Valaris was filed on February 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Valaris (VAL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $72.00. The current price Valaris (VAL) is trading at is $60.30, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
