Calix Issues Weak Q1 Forecast, Joins Diageo And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 50 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Calix, Inc. CALX fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter adjusted EPS and revenue guidance below estimates.

Calix said it sees first-quarter adjusted earnings of 17 cents to 23 cents per share, versus analysts’ estimates of 38 cents per share. It expects revenue of $225 million to $231 million, versus expectations of $267.57 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Calix shares dipped 25.4% to $33.03 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Nyxoah S.A. NYXH shares dipped 22.4% to $9.58 in pre-market trading after surging 31% on Monday.

shares dipped 22.4% to $9.58 in pre-market trading after surging 31% on Monday. Borr Drilling Limited BORR shares fell 8.9% to $6.72 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 8.9% to $6.72 in pre-market trading. PDD Holdings Inc. PDD shares slipped 4.8% to $123.95 in pre-market trading after dipping over 8% on Monday.

shares slipped 4.8% to $123.95 in pre-market trading after dipping over 8% on Monday. MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO shares declined 4.6% to $16.85 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Monday.

shares declined 4.6% to $16.85 in pre-market trading after dipping over 10% on Monday. Valaris Limited VAL shares fell 4.6% to $65.35 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 4.6% to $65.35 in pre-market trading. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG shares declined 4.3% to $10.11 in pre-market trading following a 4% fall on Monday.

shares declined 4.3% to $10.11 in pre-market trading following a 4% fall on Monday. J-Long Group Limited JL shares declined 4.1% to $10.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Monday. J-Long Group’s began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Jan. 24. The company announced the closing of its initial public offering of 1,400,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $5.00 per share and listed the aggregate gross proceeds from the offering at $7 million.

shares declined 4.1% to $10.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Monday. J-Long Group’s began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Jan. 24. The company announced the closing of its initial public offering of 1,400,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $5.00 per share and listed the aggregate gross proceeds from the offering at $7 million. Diageo plc DEO shares fell 3.2% to $139.90 in pre-market trading as the company reported a decline in profit for the first half of fiscal 2024.

Now Read This: Investor Optimism Improves Slightly Ahead Of Big Earnings, Fed's Policy Decision

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here