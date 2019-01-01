Virginia National (NASDAQ:VABK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.920
Quarterly Revenue
$16.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$13.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Virginia National using advanced sorting and filters.
Virginia National Questions & Answers
When is Virginia National (NASDAQ:VABK) reporting earnings?
Virginia National (VABK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Virginia National (NASDAQ:VABK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.55, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Virginia National’s (NASDAQ:VABK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.