Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wheels Up Experience
The latest price target for Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.40 expecting UP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.16% downside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Wheels Up Experience maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wheels Up Experience, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wheels Up Experience was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wheels Up Experience (UP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.20 to $2.40. The current price Wheels Up Experience (UP) is trading at is $2.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
