Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.250
Quarterly Revenue
$325.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$325.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Wheels Up Experience using advanced sorting and filters.
Wheels Up Experience Questions & Answers
When is Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) reporting earnings?
Wheels Up Experience (UP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.12, which missed the estimate of $-0.10.
What were Wheels Up Experience’s (NYSE:UP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $285.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
