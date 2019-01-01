QQQ
Uni-President China is one of the leading instant food and beverage players in mainland China. Its major products include RTD tea, coffee, juice, and instant food such as instant noodles and self-heating packaged food. It is majority-owned by parent company Uni-President Enterprises Corporation, Taiwan's leading food conglomerate.

Uni-President China Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Uni-President China Hldgs (UNPSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Uni-President China Hldgs (OTCPK: UNPSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Uni-President China Hldgs's (UNPSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Uni-President China Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Uni-President China Hldgs (UNPSF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Uni-President China Hldgs (OTCPK: UNPSF) was reported by UBS on December 3, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UNPSF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Uni-President China Hldgs (UNPSF)?

A

The stock price for Uni-President China Hldgs (OTCPK: UNPSF) is $1.03 last updated Wed Nov 24 2021 17:14:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Uni-President China Hldgs (UNPSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Uni-President China Hldgs.

Q

When is Uni-President China Hldgs (OTCPK:UNPSF) reporting earnings?

A

Uni-President China Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Uni-President China Hldgs (UNPSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Uni-President China Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Uni-President China Hldgs (UNPSF) operate in?

A

Uni-President China Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.