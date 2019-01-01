United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods Questions & Answers
The latest price target for United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) was reported by CL King on March 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting UNFI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) was provided by CL King, and United Natural Foods initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of United Natural Foods, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for United Natural Foods was filed on March 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest United Natural Foods (UNFI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price United Natural Foods (UNFI) is trading at is $44.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
