United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 9
EPS
$1.130
Quarterly Revenue
$7.4B
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$7.4B
Earnings History
United Natural Foods Questions & Answers
When is United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) reporting earnings?
United Natural Foods (UNFI) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 9, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.76.
What were United Natural Foods’s (NYSE:UNFI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.4B, which missed the estimate of $2.4B.
