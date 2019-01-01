UniFirst (NYSE:UNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 30
EPS
$1.240
Quarterly Revenue
$486.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$486.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of UniFirst using advanced sorting and filters.
UniFirst Questions & Answers
When is UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) reporting earnings?
UniFirst (UNF) is scheduled to report earnings on June 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 30, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)?
The Actual EPS was $1.36, which beat the estimate of $1.34.
What were UniFirst’s (NYSE:UNF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $409.8M, which beat the estimate of $396.1M.
