GlobalFoundries Explores Merger With Taiwan's UMC To Strengthen US Semiconductor Industry

GlobalFoundries Inc. GFS is considering a potential merger with Taiwanese chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp. UMC.

GlobalFoundries’ incoming CEO Tim Breen has been open to considering deal options, including a possible tie-up with UMC, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The U.S. chipmaker has a market value of ~$20 billion, while the Taiwanese firm is worth ~$17 billion.

The merged company would prioritize research and development investments in the U.S. and could emerge as a viable alternative to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM, Reuters reports. The potential deal coincided with the U.S.’ efforts to boost its semiconductor supply chain amid rising geopolitical tensions.

A transaction of this nature would presumably require the approval of Chinese regulators, implying a significant hurdle, Bloomberg analysts Charles Shum and Steven Tseng stated on Monday.

GlobalFoundries reported a fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 revenue decline of 1% to $1.830 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.829 billion. The contract chipmaker’s adjusted EPS of 46 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 44 cents.

GlobalFoundries expects first-quarter revenue of $1.55 billion-$1.60 billion versus the $1.66 billion estimate. The company expects adjusted EPS of $0.24-$0.34 versus the $0.32 estimate.

As of December 31, 2024, GlobalFoundries held $4.2 billion in cash and equivalents.

UMC reported a fourth-quarter revenue growth of 9.9% to $1.84 billion (NT$60.39 billion). Earnings per ADS of 10 cents missed the analyst consensus estimate of 15 cents. The company missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.87 billion.

Price Actions: UMC stock is down 2.17% to $6.99 at the last check on Tuesday.

