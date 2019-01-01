United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Microelectronics beat estimated earnings by 27.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.281 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $565.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Microelectronics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.210 0.190 0.130 0.060 EPS Actual 0.235 0.257 0.176 0.149 Revenue Estimate 2.08B 1.99B 1.78B 1.57B Revenue Actual 2.14B 2.01B 1.83B 1.65B

