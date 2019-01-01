Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ultralife
Ultralife Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ultralife (NASDAQ: ULBI) was reported by Benchmark on March 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting ULBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 148.96% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ultralife (NASDAQ: ULBI) was provided by Benchmark, and Ultralife initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ultralife, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ultralife was filed on March 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ultralife (ULBI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Ultralife (ULBI) is trading at is $4.82, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.