Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ultralife beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $4.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.