United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.90 expecting UIHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.83% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) was provided by Wells Fargo, and United Insurance Holdings maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of United Insurance Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for United Insurance Holdings was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.50 to $1.90. The current price United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) is trading at is $1.73, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
