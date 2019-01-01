Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$2.150
Quarterly Revenue
$3.3B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.3B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Universal Health Services using advanced sorting and filters.
Universal Health Services Questions & Answers
When is Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) reporting earnings?
Universal Health Services (UHS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)?
The Actual EPS was $1.94, which missed the estimate of $2.06.
What were Universal Health Services’s (NYSE:UHS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.6B, which missed the estimate of $2.7B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.