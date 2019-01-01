ñol

Universal Health Services
(NYSE:UHS)
121.09
-1.57[-1.28%]
At close: Jun 3
121.17
0.0800[0.07%]
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
Day High/Low121.02 - 122.48
52 Week High/Low116.23 - 165
Open / Close122.01 / 121.17
Float / Outstanding49.8M / 74.4M
Vol / Avg.691.4K / 707.3K
Mkt Cap9B
P/E10.62
50d Avg. Price133.59
Div / Yield0.8/0.66%
Payout Ratio7.01
EPS2.05
Total Float49.8M

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Universal Health Services reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 25

EPS

$2.150

Quarterly Revenue

$3.3B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.3B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Universal Health Services using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Universal Health Services Questions & Answers

Q
When is Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) reporting earnings?
A

Universal Health Services (UHS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.94, which missed the estimate of $2.06.

Q
What were Universal Health Services’s (NYSE:UHS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.6B, which missed the estimate of $2.7B.

