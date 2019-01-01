Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Urban-gro missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $9.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.14% drop in the share price the next day.

