Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Urban-gro missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $9.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
Urban-gro Questions & Answers
Urban-gro (UGRO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.24, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $9.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
