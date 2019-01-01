Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Urban-gro
Urban-gro Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Urban-gro (NASDAQ: UGRO) was reported by Craig-Hallum on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting UGRO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Urban-gro (NASDAQ: UGRO) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and Urban-gro initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Urban-gro, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Urban-gro was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Urban-gro (UGRO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Urban-gro (UGRO) is trading at is $5.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.