United Fire Gr (NASDAQ:UFCS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

United Fire Gr (NASDAQ:UFCS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Fire Gr beat estimated earnings by 34.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was down $55.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.28 which was followed by a 3.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Fire Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.41 -0.04 -0.02 0.03 EPS Actual 1.69 -0.31 0.35 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 283.27M 276.29M 278.44M 270.34M Revenue Actual 272.50M 248.54M 244.41M 300.74M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.