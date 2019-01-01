ñol

United Fire Gr
(NASDAQ:UFCS)
32.38
-0.28[-0.86%]
At close: Jun 3
32.38
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low32.15 - 32.63
52 Week High/Low19.85 - 32.93
Open / Close32.37 / 32.38
Float / Outstanding17.4M / 25.1M
Vol / Avg.39.6K / 77.1K
Mkt Cap813.6M
P/E9.15
50d Avg. Price30.48
Div / Yield0.64/1.98%
Payout Ratio16.95
EPS1.13
Total Float17.4M

United Fire Gr (NASDAQ:UFCS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

United Fire Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$1.130

Quarterly Revenue

$245M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$245M

Earnings Recap

 

United Fire Gr (NASDAQ:UFCS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Fire Gr beat estimated earnings by 34.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was down $55.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.28 which was followed by a 3.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Fire Gr's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.41 -0.04 -0.02 0.03
EPS Actual 1.69 -0.31 0.35 -0.03
Revenue Estimate 283.27M 276.29M 278.44M 270.34M
Revenue Actual 272.50M 248.54M 244.41M 300.74M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of United Fire Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

United Fire Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is United Fire Gr (NASDAQ:UFCS) reporting earnings?
A

United Fire Gr (UFCS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for United Fire Gr (NASDAQ:UFCS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.11.

Q
What were United Fire Gr’s (NASDAQ:UFCS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $287M, which missed the estimate of $290.6M.

