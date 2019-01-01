United Fire Gr (NASDAQ:UFCS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for United Fire Gr
United Fire Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for United Fire Gr (NASDAQ: UFCS) was reported by Piper Sandler on March 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $37.00 expecting UFCS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.27% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for United Fire Gr (NASDAQ: UFCS) was provided by Piper Sandler, and United Fire Gr maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of United Fire Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for United Fire Gr was filed on March 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest United Fire Gr (UFCS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $37.00. The current price United Fire Gr (UFCS) is trading at is $32.38, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
