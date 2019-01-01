Unique Fabricating Inc is engaged in the engineering and manufacture of multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its products are air management products, heating ventilating and air conditioning, seals, fender stuffers, air ducts, acoustical insulation, door water shields, gas tank pads, light gaskets, topper pads, mirror gaskets, glove box liners, personal protection equipment, and packaging. It derives net sales from the sales of foam, rubber plastic, and tape adhesive related automotive products produced by manufacturing processes including die cutting, compression molding, thermoforming, reaction injection molding and fusion molding.