Unique Fabricating Inc is engaged in the engineering and manufacture of multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its products are air management products, heating ventilating and air conditioning, seals, fender stuffers, air ducts, acoustical insulation, door water shields, gas tank pads, light gaskets, topper pads, mirror gaskets, glove box liners, personal protection equipment, and packaging. It derives net sales from the sales of foam, rubber plastic, and tape adhesive related automotive products produced by manufacturing processes including die cutting, compression molding, thermoforming, reaction injection molding and fusion molding.

Unique Fabricating Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unique Fabricating (UFAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unique Fabricating (AMEX: UFAB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unique Fabricating's (UFAB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Unique Fabricating.

Q

What is the target price for Unique Fabricating (UFAB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Unique Fabricating (AMEX: UFAB) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 13, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting UFAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 350.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Unique Fabricating (UFAB)?

A

The stock price for Unique Fabricating (AMEX: UFAB) is $2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:36:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unique Fabricating (UFAB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 7, 2019 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2019.

Q

When is Unique Fabricating (AMEX:UFAB) reporting earnings?

A

Unique Fabricating’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Unique Fabricating (UFAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unique Fabricating.

Q

What sector and industry does Unique Fabricating (UFAB) operate in?

A

Unique Fabricating is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.