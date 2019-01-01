QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing solutions, and financial technologies. The company operates through three segments. The South Africa transaction processing segment primarily comprises a welfare benefit distribution service provided to the South African government and transaction processing services for retailers, utilities, and others. The international transaction processing segment primarily consists of the company's operations in South Korea that involve providing payment-processing services. The financial inclusion and applied technologies segment provide short-term loans, smart card accounts, and other services. The company derives its revenue primarily from the South African and South Korean markets.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ: UEPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Net 1 UEPS Technologies's (UEPS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ: UEPS) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 18, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting UEPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 97.24% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)?

A

The stock price for Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ: UEPS) is $5.07 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Net 1 UEPS Technologies.

Q

When is Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) reporting earnings?

A

Net 1 UEPS Technologies’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Net 1 UEPS Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) operate in?

A

Net 1 UEPS Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.