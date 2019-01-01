|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Union Electric (OTCPK: UEPCO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Union Electric.
There is no analysis for Union Electric
The stock price for Union Electric (OTCPK: UEPCO) is $108.97 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:30:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 18, 2018.
Union Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Union Electric.
Union Electric is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.