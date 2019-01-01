Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Udemy
Udemy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY) was reported by Jefferies on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting UDMY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.12% upside). 25 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY) was provided by Jefferies, and Udemy maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Udemy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Udemy was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Udemy (UDMY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $15.00. The current price Udemy (UDMY) is trading at is $14.27, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.