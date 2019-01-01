Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$152.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$152.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Udemy using advanced sorting and filters.
Udemy Questions & Answers
When is Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) reporting earnings?
Udemy (UDMY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which hit the estimate of $-0.04.
What were Udemy’s (NASDAQ:UDMY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $129.6M, which beat the estimate of $125.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.