Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
UB Bancorp is a North Carolina chartered savings bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and lending activities. Its personal banking umbrella encompasses checking accounts, online banking, mobile banking, loans, mortgage loans, and other personal services. Its business banking division covers cash management, remote deposit, loans and money market accounts. The company's lending services include mortgage services, personal loans, and business loans.

UB Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UB Bancorp (UBNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UB Bancorp (OTCQX: UBNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UB Bancorp's (UBNC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UB Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for UB Bancorp (UBNC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UB Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for UB Bancorp (UBNC)?

A

The stock price for UB Bancorp (OTCQX: UBNC) is $17.65 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:41:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UB Bancorp (UBNC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is UB Bancorp (OTCQX:UBNC) reporting earnings?

A

UB Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UB Bancorp (UBNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UB Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does UB Bancorp (UBNC) operate in?

A

UB Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.