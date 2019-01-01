United Security (NASDAQ:UBFO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 20
EPS
$0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$9.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$9.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of United Security using advanced sorting and filters.
United Security Questions & Answers
When is United Security (NASDAQ:UBFO) reporting earnings?
United Security (UBFO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for United Security (NASDAQ:UBFO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were United Security’s (NASDAQ:UBFO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $8.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.