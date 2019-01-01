Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Uber Technologies beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.24.

Revenue was up $3.95 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 6.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Uber Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.35 -0.33 -0.51 -0.54 EPS Actual -0.26 -0.21 -0.38 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 5.36B 4.42B 3.74B 3.28B Revenue Actual 5.78B 4.84B 3.93B 2.90B

