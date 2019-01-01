United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.310
Quarterly Revenue
$6.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of United Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.
United Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) reporting earnings?
United Bancorp (UBCP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP)?
The Actual EPS was $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were United Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:UBCP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
