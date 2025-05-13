May 13, 2025 11:46 AM 2 min read

Under Armour Tops Q4 Sales Estimates But Quarterly Sales Dip 11%

Zinger Key Points

Under Armour, Inc. UAA shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter results.

The company reported:

  • Adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents loss, in line with the analyst consensus estimate.
  • Quarterly sales of $1.18 billion (down 11% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $1.16 billion.
  • North American revenue decreased 11% to $689 million, while international revenue declined 13% to $489 million.
  • Gross margin increased 170 basis points to 46.7 percent, primarily driven by supply chain benefits, including lower product and freight costs.
  • Inventory was down 1% to $946 million.
  • Cash and equivalents of $501 million.

The firm confirmed that there were no outstanding borrowings under the company’s $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.

In May 2024, Under Armour launched a restructuring plan aimed at boosting financial and operational efficiency.

The total expected cost ranges from $140 million to $160 million, including up to $90 million in cash expenses and $70 million in non-cash charges.

By the end of fourth-quarter, the company had already spent $89 million under the plan—$55 million in cash and $34 million in non-cash charges.

Outlook: “As we look toward fiscal 2026 amid a complex macroeconomic backdrop, our sharpened execution, alignment, and focus – bolstered by the move to a category-led operating model – equip us to navigate ongoing volatility with resilience,” said Under Armour President and CEO Kevin Plank.

Under Armour expects first-quarter adjusted EPS to range between one cent and three cents. The company forecasts revenue between $1.125 billion and $1.137 billion, slightly below the $1.167 billion estimate.

Price Action: UAA shares are trading higher by 0.64% to $6.260 at last check Tuesday.

