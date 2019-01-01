ñol

Under Armour
(NYSE:UAA)
10.98
-0.05[-0.45%]
At close: Jun 3
11.07
0.0900[0.82%]
After Hours: 7:28PM EDT
Day High/Low10.77 - 11.17
52 Week High/Low8.97 - 27.28
Open / Close10.85 / 11
Float / Outstanding168.2M / 461.6M
Vol / Avg.6.8M / 7.8M
Mkt Cap5.1B
P/E23.4
50d Avg. Price13.86
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.13
Total Float168.2M

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Under Armour reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 6

EPS

$-0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$1.3B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.3B

Earnings Recap

 

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) reported its earnings for the first three months of the year on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Update: A previous version of this article stated that Under Armour reported Q1 earnings. The company announced last year that it is changing its fiscal year from December 31 to March 31. This puts the company in a three-month transition period (January 1 – March 31, 2022) with its fiscal year 2023 starting on April 1, 2022, and running through March 31, 2023. This means it will not have a fiscal year 2022.

Earnings

Under Armour missed estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $44.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 12.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Under Armour's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.15 0.05 0.03
EPS Actual 0.14 0.31 0.24 0.16
Revenue Estimate 1.47B 1.48B 1.21B 1.13B
Revenue Actual 1.53B 1.55B 1.35B 1.26B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Under Armour using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Under Armour Questions & Answers

Q
When is Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) reporting earnings?
A

Under Armour (UAA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which beat the estimate of $-0.06.

Q
What were Under Armour’s (NYSE:UAA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which beat the estimate of $1.1B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.