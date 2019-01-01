Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) reported its earnings for the first three months of the year on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Update: A previous version of this article stated that Under Armour reported Q1 earnings. The company announced last year that it is changing its fiscal year from December 31 to March 31. This puts the company in a three-month transition period (January 1 – March 31, 2022) with its fiscal year 2023 starting on April 1, 2022, and running through March 31, 2023. This means it will not have a fiscal year 2022.

Earnings

Under Armour missed estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $44.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 12.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Under Armour's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.15 0.05 0.03 EPS Actual 0.14 0.31 0.24 0.16 Revenue Estimate 1.47B 1.48B 1.21B 1.13B Revenue Actual 1.53B 1.55B 1.35B 1.26B

