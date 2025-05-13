May 13, 2025 10:33 AM 2 min read

Nasdaq Rises Over 1%; Under Armour Posts Strong Q4 Sales

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 250 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.20% to 42,323.48 while the NASDAQ gained 1.34% to 18,958.85. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.76% to 5,888.84.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 1.6% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, health care stocks fell by 2%.

Top Headline

Under Armour UAA reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly losses of 8 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.18 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.

Equities Trading UP
                       

  • HCW Biologics Inc. HCWB shares shot up 159% to $13.72 after the company announced it presented studies on HCW9206.
  • Shares of iCoreConnect Inc. ICCT got a boost, surging 174% to $4.00.
  • Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. LOBO shares were also up, gaining 124% to $1.6492 after the company issued a year-over-year increase in its FY25 revenue guidance.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Polyrizon Ltd. PLRZ shares dropped 90% to $0.0330. Polyrizon launched preclinical studies for intranasal benzodiazepines targeting $3.15 billion acute seizure market.
  • Shares of Affimed N.V. AFMD were down 80% to $0.1401 after Leerink Partners downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and cut its price target from $5 to $0.39.
  • DevvStream Corp. DEVS was down, falling 59% to $0.5308.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.8% to $63.04 while gold traded up 0.3% at $3,238.90.

Silver traded up 0.6% to $32.825 on Tuesday, while copper rose 1.4% to $4.6860.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.9%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.2% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 1.43%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 1.87%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.17% and India's BSE Sensex falling 1.55%.

Economics

The annual inflation rate in the US slowed to 2.3% in April from 2.4% in the previous month and versus market estimates of 2.4%.

