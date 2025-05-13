Nasdaq Rises Over 1%; Under Armour Posts Strong Q4 Sales

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 250 points on Tuesday.
The Dow traded down 0.20% to 42,323.48 while the NASDAQ gained 1.34% to 18,958.85. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.76% to 5,888.84.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Information technology shares jumped by 1.6% on Tuesday.
In trading on Tuesday, health care stocks fell by 2%.
Top Headline
Under Armour UAA reported better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
The company posted quarterly losses of 8 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.18 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.
Equities Trading UP
- HCW Biologics Inc. HCWB shares shot up 159% to $13.72 after the company announced it presented studies on HCW9206.
- Shares of iCoreConnect Inc. ICCT got a boost, surging 174% to $4.00.
- Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. LOBO shares were also up, gaining 124% to $1.6492 after the company issued a year-over-year increase in its FY25 revenue guidance.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Polyrizon Ltd. PLRZ shares dropped 90% to $0.0330. Polyrizon launched preclinical studies for intranasal benzodiazepines targeting $3.15 billion acute seizure market.
- Shares of Affimed N.V. AFMD were down 80% to $0.1401 after Leerink Partners downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and cut its price target from $5 to $0.39.
- DevvStream Corp. DEVS was down, falling 59% to $0.5308.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1.8% to $63.04 while gold traded up 0.3% at $3,238.90.
Silver traded up 0.6% to $32.825 on Tuesday, while copper rose 1.4% to $4.6860.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.9%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.2% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.2% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 1.43%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 1.87%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.17% and India's BSE Sensex falling 1.55%.
Economics
The annual inflation rate in the US slowed to 2.3% in April from 2.4% in the previous month and versus market estimates of 2.4%.
