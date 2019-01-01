Toyota Tsusho Corporation is a trading company. The company has six major divisions. The Metal division processes and distributes various steel products, and others. Global Parts and Logistics division is engaged in warehousing and logistics services and others. Automobile division is engaged in automobile parts selling, used vehicles and parts exporting/importing, and others. Machinery, Energy and Plant Project division provides mechanical equipment, various industrial machineries, petroleum products and others. Chemical and Electronics division provides semiconductors, electronic devices, software, chemicals, resins and others. Food and Customer Services division manufactures and sells apparel, food and others. Asian market accounts for majority of the company's sales.