Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in designing and developing molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address limitations of existing therapies. It owns a pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naive and TKI-pretreated patients. The company's lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial called TRIDENT-1 for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+ or ALK+ advanced solid tumors.

Turning Point Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Turning Point (TPTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Turning Point's (TPTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Turning Point (TPTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting TPTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 169.76% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Turning Point (TPTX)?

A

The stock price for Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) is $31.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Turning Point (TPTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Turning Point.

Q

When is Turning Point (NASDAQ:TPTX) reporting earnings?

A

Turning Point’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Turning Point (TPTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Turning Point.

Q

What sector and industry does Turning Point (TPTX) operate in?

A

Turning Point is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.