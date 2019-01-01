Turning Point Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in designing and developing molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address limitations of existing therapies. It owns a pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naive and TKI-pretreated patients. The company's lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial called TRIDENT-1 for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+ or ALK+ advanced solid tumors.