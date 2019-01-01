Topps Tiles PLC is a tile and flooring retailer in the UK. The company focuses on selling ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, wood flooring and related products for homes and businesses. It operates over 331 stores in the UK by offering products such as bathroom tiles, kitchen tiles, floor tiles, wall tiles, mosaic tiles, natural stone, and other tools and essentials. The company generates the majority of its revenues from sales in the UK.