Topps Tiles PLC is a tile and flooring retailer in the UK. The company focuses on selling ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, wood flooring and related products for homes and businesses. It operates over 331 stores in the UK by offering products such as bathroom tiles, kitchen tiles, floor tiles, wall tiles, mosaic tiles, natural stone, and other tools and essentials. The company generates the majority of its revenues from sales in the UK.

Topps Tiles Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Topps Tiles (TPTJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Topps Tiles (OTCPK: TPTJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Topps Tiles's (TPTJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Topps Tiles.

Q

What is the target price for Topps Tiles (TPTJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Topps Tiles

Q

Current Stock Price for Topps Tiles (TPTJF)?

A

The stock price for Topps Tiles (OTCPK: TPTJF) is $0.6029 last updated Wed Oct 07 2020 14:01:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Topps Tiles (TPTJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Topps Tiles.

Q

When is Topps Tiles (OTCPK:TPTJF) reporting earnings?

A

Topps Tiles does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Topps Tiles (TPTJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Topps Tiles.

Q

What sector and industry does Topps Tiles (TPTJF) operate in?

A

Topps Tiles is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.