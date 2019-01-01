Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Travel+Leisure missed estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.72.
Revenue was up $181.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 1.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Travel+Leisure's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|1.03
|0.74
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|1.19
|1.19
|0.88
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|788.14M
|831.51M
|721.87M
|579.07M
|Revenue Actual
|870.00M
|839.00M
|797.00M
|628.00M
Earnings History
Travel+Leisure Questions & Answers
Travel+Leisure (TNL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.53, which beat the estimate of $1.50.
The Actual Revenue was $1.5B, which beat the estimate of $1.5B.
