TMC Metals (NASDAQ:TMC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
TMC Metals Questions & Answers
When is TMC Metals (NASDAQ:TMC) reporting earnings?
TMC Metals (TMC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for TMC Metals (NASDAQ:TMC)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which missed the estimate of $-0.05.
What were TMC Metals’s (NASDAQ:TMC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
