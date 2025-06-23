Top 2 Materials Stocks That May Collapse In Q2

As of June 23, 2025, two stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

MAG Silver Corp MAG

On June 10, MAG Silver filed management circular ahead of July 10 vote on $2.1 billion Pan American acquisition deal. The company's stock jumped around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $21.83.

RSI Value: 74.1

74.1 MAG Price Action: Shares of MAG Silver fell 1.1% to close at $21.18 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 93.91 Momentum score.

TMC the metals company Inc TMC

On June 16, TMC announced an $85.2 million strategic investment from Korea Zinc for 19.6 million shares at $4.34 each, including 3-year warrants for 6.9 million shares at $7.00 and rights to maintain equity stake. “We’re thrilled to welcome Korea Zinc as a strategic investor and partner on our journey to redefine how the United States sources critical minerals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure,” said Gerard Barron, Chairman and CEO of The Metals Company. The company's stock gained around 42% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $7.40.

RSI Value: 72.8

72.8 TMC Price Action: Shares of TMC the metals company fell 2.8% to close at $6.56 on Friday.

