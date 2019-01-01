TMC Metals (NASDAQ:TMC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TMC Metals
TMC Metals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TMC Metals (NASDAQ: TMC) was reported by Wedbush on November 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting TMC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 242.47% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TMC Metals (NASDAQ: TMC) was provided by Wedbush, and TMC Metals initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TMC Metals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TMC Metals was filed on November 24, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 24, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TMC Metals (TMC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price TMC Metals (TMC) is trading at is $1.46, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
