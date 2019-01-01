Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.200
Quarterly Revenue
$11.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$11.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Alpha Teknova using advanced sorting and filters.
Alpha Teknova Questions & Answers
When is Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) reporting earnings?
Alpha Teknova (TKNO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.52, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Alpha Teknova’s (NASDAQ:TKNO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $8.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.