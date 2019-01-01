UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 18
EPS
$0.000
Quarterly Revenue
$62.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$62.2M
Earnings History
UP Fintech Holding Questions & Answers
When is UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) reporting earnings?
UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) is scheduled to report earnings on June 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 18, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were UP Fintech Holding’s (NASDAQ:TIGR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $9.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
