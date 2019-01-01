UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for UP Fintech Holding
UP Fintech Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on July 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.10 expecting TIGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 418.43% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and UP Fintech Holding initiated their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of UP Fintech Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for UP Fintech Holding was filed on July 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $21.10. The current price UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) is trading at is $4.07, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
